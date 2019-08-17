This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man airlifted to hospital following swimming incident in Clare

The man, believed to be in his 60s, is in a critical condition in University Hospital Limerick.

By Patrick Flynn Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 12:52 PM
26 minutes ago 2,205 Views 1 Comment
File photo of an Irish Coast Guard helicopter.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a swimming incident in Co Clare this morning.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was swimming in Kilkee Bay when he was reported to be in difficulty shortly after 10am.

Officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry were alerted soon afterwards and mounted a multi-agency search and rescue operation.

The local unit of the Coast Guard responded, along with Clare County Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Kilkee, gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

Local lifeguards also went to the scene, as did the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115.

The man was taken from the water on the western side of Kilkee Bay in an area known as Newfoundout. It’s understood that he was brought ashore by passersby and Coast Guard volunteers who carried out CPR.

The man was later airlifted from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, where his condition is understood to be critical.

Patrick Flynn

