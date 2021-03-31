Exhausted swimmer rescued clinging to rocks near Dublin's Forty Foot

AN EXHAUSTED SWIMMER who could not get back to shore at Dublin’s Forty Foot was rescued by Dun Laoghaire RNLI.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was called to the incident yesterday after it was reported to the Irish Coast Guard.

The lifeboat was launched shortly before 3:30pm and the swimmer was located about five minutes later.

The casualty was discovered exhausted and holding on to rocks about 50 metres southeast of the Forty Foot.

The person was brought onboard the boat and a casualty care assessment revealed that long exposure to the sea had left them very cold, but they were otherwise in good health.

The person was taken ashore at Sandycove Harbour, where they were assessed by the National Ambulance Service.

Mark McGibney of Dun Laoghaire RNLI said the crew are very happy that the outcome of the call-out was a positive one.

“I would like to ask everyone planning on entering the water to check the weather and sea conditions at the time and to never underestimate the sea,” he said.

The sun may be shining and air temperatures rising but the Irish sea temperature in our area is just above seven degrees at this time of year.

“Please be aware that cold water shock is always a risk for people in Irish waters even as we come into the summer,” he added.