#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 31 March 2021
Advertisement

Exhausted swimmer rescued clinging to rocks near Dublin's Forty Foot

People are being warned that sea temperatures remain low despite the sunny weather.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 3:35 PM
10 minutes ago 1,727 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5397391
Image: Dun Laoghaire RNLI
Image: Dun Laoghaire RNLI

AN EXHAUSTED SWIMMER who could not get back to shore at Dublin’s Forty Foot was rescued by Dun Laoghaire RNLI.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was called to the incident yesterday after it was reported to the Irish Coast Guard.

The lifeboat was launched shortly before 3:30pm and the swimmer was located about five minutes later.

The casualty was discovered exhausted and holding on to rocks about 50 metres southeast of the Forty Foot.

The person was brought onboard the boat and a casualty care assessment revealed that long exposure to the sea had left them very cold, but they were otherwise in good health.

The person was taken ashore at Sandycove Harbour, where they were assessed by the National Ambulance Service. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mark McGibney of Dun Laoghaire RNLI said the crew are very happy that the outcome of the call-out was a positive one.

“I would like to ask everyone planning on entering the water to check the weather and sea conditions at the time and to never underestimate the sea,” he said.

The sun may be shining and air temperatures rising but the Irish sea temperature in our area is just above seven degrees at this time of year.

“Please be aware that cold water shock is always a risk for people in Irish waters even as we come into the summer,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie