72-hour swimming ban in place at Balbriggan beach due to 'unacceptable levels of bacteria'

A NO SWIMMING notice has been issued for the front beach at Balbriggan, Dublin.

Fingal County Council said the ban is being implemented due to “unacceptable levels of bacteria in a recent bathing water sample”.

The warning was issued yesterday and will remain in place for 72 hours.

The council said the likely cause of the bacteria levels is due to suspected impacts from “animals/birds and contamination of urban surface water discharging into bathing areas”.

Swimming in the water may cause illness, the council warned.

A repeat sample of the water was taken yesterday and results are due back next Monday.

The council has consulted the HSE on the matter.

Investigations are ongoing, the council said.