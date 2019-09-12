This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

72-hour swimming ban in place at Balbriggan beach due to 'unacceptable levels of bacteria'

Swimming in the water may cause illness, Fingal County Council has warned.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 7:48 AM
1 hour ago 2,186 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4805633
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A NO SWIMMING notice has been issued for the front beach at Balbriggan, Dublin. 

Fingal County Council said the ban is being implemented due to “unacceptable levels of bacteria in a recent bathing water sample”. 

The warning was issued yesterday and will remain in place for 72 hours. 

The council said the likely cause of the bacteria levels is due to suspected impacts from “animals/birds and contamination of urban surface water discharging into bathing areas”. 

Swimming in the water may cause illness, the council warned.

A repeat sample of the water was taken yesterday and results are due back next Monday. 

The council has consulted the HSE on the matter. 

Investigations are ongoing, the council said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie