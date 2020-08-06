This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 August, 2020
Swimming banned at number of beaches in Clare

Increased bacterial levels have been identified in the water following heavy rainfall.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 12:46 PM
51 minutes ago 8,605 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5169247
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/vovan
Image: Shutterstock/vovan

A TEMPORARY BAN on swimming and bathing has been put in place at a number of beaches in west Clare due to the presence of increased bacterial levels in the water.

In a statement issued today, Clare County Council said it made the decision on foot of advice from the HSE.

The temporary ban covers beaches at Lahinch, White Strand Miltown Malbay, Spanish Point and Kilkee.

Increased bacterial levels have been identified in the water following heavy rainfall.

The council said the situation is being monitored.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

