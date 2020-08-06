Swimming banned at number of beaches in Clare

A TEMPORARY BAN on swimming and bathing has been put in place at a number of beaches in west Clare due to the presence of increased bacterial levels in the water.

In a statement issued today, Clare County Council said it made the decision on foot of advice from the HSE.

The temporary ban covers beaches at Lahinch, White Strand Miltown Malbay, Spanish Point and Kilkee.

Increased bacterial levels have been identified in the water following heavy rainfall.

The council said the situation is being monitored.