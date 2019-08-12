'No swimming' notice issued for Co Wexford's Duncannon Beach

A ‘NO SWIMMING’ notice has been issued for Duncannon Beach in Co Wexford.

Recent tests conducted by Wexford County Council, as part of its routine bathing water sampling programme, showed slightly elevated levels of microbiological contamination at Duncannon Beach.

Following consultation with the HSE, the council has decided to temporarily prohibit swimming at the popular beach “in the interest of public health”.

Further water quality samples were taken this morning. The results of these tests are expected within 48 hours, at which time the swimming prohibition notice will be reviewed.

In the meanwhile, Wexford County Council has said it has “taken the sensible precaution to prohibit swimming at the beach, with ‘no swimming’ notices erected on site”.

The council said there is no obvious cause for the recent poor bathing water quality results.

However, it added that “recent spells of heavy rain may have been a contributing factor”.

“The council’s technical staff are currently investigating the matter,” it said.

Wexford County Council is appealing to those visiting Duncannon Beach to abide by the ‘no swimming’ ban until it has been removed.

The ban in Wexford comes after bathing bans were put in place at a number of Dublin beaches last week following a wastewater spill on Friday.