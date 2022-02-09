Two seriously injured following crash involving car and truck in Mayo

The N5 is currently closed between Swinford and Charlestown.

The N5 is currently closed between Swinford and Charlestown.

A MAN AND a woman have been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a car and a truck in Swinford, Co Mayo.

The crash took place on the N5 road between Charlestown and Swinford at 12:25am today.

The man, who is in his 70s and was a passenger in the car, was taken to Mayo University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Advertisement

The woman, who was also a passenger and is in her 50s, was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as serious.

The driver of the car is also receiving treatment in Mayo University Hospital for serious, but what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

The N5 road is currently closed between Swinford and Charlestown and traffic diversions have been put in place. The services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any person who was travelling on the N5 between Charlestown and Swinford last night between midnight and 1.00am and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” the police force said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.