This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Switzerland votes to approve stricter gun laws in line with EU regulations

Reports suggest the country has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 19 May 2019, 4:25 PM
40 minutes ago 1,223 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4642471
Image: Shutterstock/guteksk7
Image: Shutterstock/guteksk7

SWISS VOTERS HAVE approved tougher gun laws to bring the country’s firearms regulations closer to European Union legislation.

Final results in a national referendum showed that voters have overwhelmingly supported reforming Switzerland’s gun laws, with 63.7% approving the new measures.

The majority of voters in all but one of Switzerland’s 26 cantons backed the reform, with the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino in southern Switzerland the only one to vote against the proposals.

The referendum followed a demand from the EU that the Swiss toughen their gun laws, a call which prompted a national debate over firearm ownership in a country with a deeply-rooted gun culture. 

While the government warned that the new legislation was crucial to the country maintaining ties with the bloc, the proposals sparked a pushback from the lobbyists.

The vote came after shooting enthusiasts gathered enough signatures to trigger a vote under Switzerland’s famous direct democratic system.

Brussels changed its laws on weapons laws two years ago after a number of deadly terrorist attacks across Europe, banning certain types of semi-automatic firearms.

Major consequences

While not an EU member, Switzerland is bound to the bloc through an array of intricately connected bilateral agreements.

Bern had cautioned that a “No” vote would lead to Switzerland’s exclusion from the visa-free Schengen travel region and also the Dublin accords regulating Europe’s asylum-seeking process.

Failure to pass the vote would have had major consequences for security, asylum and even tourism, and would cost the country “several billion Swiss francs each year” the Swiss government said.

Under the new laws, which have already been approved by legislators, semi-automatic weapons with high-capacity magazines will effectively be banned.

Collectors and sports shooters could still purchase such weapons, but would need to do more to obtain an “exceptional authorisation” to own them.

Liverties ‘eroded’

However, those behind today’s referendum insisted that the government’s warnings were “exaggerated”.

The campaign against the law claim it amounted to an “EU dictate” which was not in line with Swiss sovereignty and would “erase the right to own weapons” in Switzerland.

The ProTell gun lobby voiced concern at the consequences of the referendum result, in which some 43 percent of eligible voters participated.

“Today, our liberties have been eroded,” ProTell President Jean-Luc Addor told RTS, also insisting that the reform would “obviously not avoid a single terrorist attack”.

It is difficult to know exactly how many firearms are in circulation in Switzerland, since guns are registered regionally and there is no national registry.

A 2017 report by the Small Arms Survey, the country boasts the world’s 16th-highest rate of gun ownership, with some 2.3 million firearms in civilian hands – nearly three for every ten inhabitants.

The strong gun culture in Switzerland is partially tied to its tradition of national defence service, as most Swiss men undergo military service between the ages of 18 and 30 and are allowed to keep their assigned weapon when they are done. 

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie