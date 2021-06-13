Swiss votes set to reject proposal to become first country in Europe to ban pesticides

SWITZERLAND SEEMS ON course to reject proposals to make it the first European country to ban synthetic pesticides.

Polling stations closed at midday (11am Irish time) and market researchers GFS Bern projected that 61% of voters had followed the government’s advice and said no to the publically-proposed initiatives.

Meanwhile GFS Bern said 61% also seem set to have approved a Covid-19 law that would extend government powers to fight the pandemic and mitigate its consequences on society and the economy.

The pollsters predicted that 57% had approved controversial sweeping new police powers to combat terrorism, despite warnings from the United Nations and Amnesty International.

The results are expected to be known by the end of day.

No major country has so far banned man-made pesticides. Bhutan announced in 2012 that it wanted to become the first nation in the world to turn its home-grown food and farmers completely organic.

The Swiss government called for voters to reject the proposal to ban pesticides. Source: Shutterstock

Switzerland’s national vote on two anti-pesticide proposals was the culmination of a campaign marked by heated arguments between farmers.

The campaign boiled over in the western Vaud region when arsonists torched a trailer in a field displaying banners calling for a “No” vote, triggering fury.

Meanwhile farmers in the “Yes” campaign say they have been the victims of insults, threats and intimidation.

The first popular initiative, entitled “For a Switzerland free from synthetic pesticides”, called for a domestic ban within 10 years, and the outlawing of imported foodstuffs produced using such pesticides.

Under the second initiative, “For clean drinking water and healthy food”, only farms that do not use pesticides and use antibiotics only to treat sick animals would be eligible for government subsidies.

The amount of liquid manure being used on fields, and thereby potentially entering the water system, would also be limited.

Environmentalists and the political left backed both initiatives.

The Swiss government called for a double “No” vote, arguing that the proposals would undermine national food sovereignty.

Swiss democracy

Under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, referendums and popular votes occur every few months at national, regional and local levels.

Any idea from the public can be put to a national vote as long as it gathers 100,000 signatures from the 8.6 million population.

Meanwhile, 50,000 signatures are needed to trigger a referendum on new laws agreed by parliament.

The new anti-terror laws saw the UN and Amnesty warning that the extended police powers to prevent future attacks threatened Switzerland’s heritage as a human rights leader.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The laws allow the police to take preventative action more easily when faced with a “potential terrorist”.

The referendum on Covid-19 laws seems set to pass comfortably.

Any emergency measures introduced by the government — as with its moves to combat the pandemic — are time-limited and therefore need firming up if they are to continue.

The Covid laws also regulate financial aid granted to individuals and businesses, including compensation for loss of income, and support for cultural organisations.

Environmental protection was also at stake in a referendum on new carbon dioxide laws.

GFS Bern predicted the outcome was too close to call within the margin of error.

The law would use tax policy to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% of 1990 levels by 2030 — including financial incentives to install charging points for electric vehicles and to market vehicles that consume less fuel.

© – AFP, 2021