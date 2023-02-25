Advertisement

Saturday 25 February 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie Members of the Garda Forensics Team at the scene of the crime yesterday
# Gardaí
Man (20s) charged following serious assault which left teenager in critical condition
The assault took place in Swords in Dublin on Thursday night.
5 minutes ago

GARDAI HAVE CHARGED a man in relation to a serious assault in Swords in Dublin which left a teenager in critical condition.

Gardaí said the man, who is in his early 20s, was charged today and is due before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

Gardaí arrived at the scene on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm on Thursday. The teenager was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition was described as critical.

Investigations are ongoing.

