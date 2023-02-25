Man (20s) charged following serious assault which left teenager in critical condition

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI HAVE CHARGED a man in relation to a serious assault in Swords in Dublin which left a teenager in critical condition.
Gardaí said the man, who is in his early 20s, was charged today and is due before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.
Gardaí arrived at the scene on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm on Thursday. The teenager was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition was described as critical.
Investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site