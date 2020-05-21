This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Motorcyclist (30s) killed in north Dublin crash

Gardaí are appealing for information related to the incident which happened in Swords at 3pm today.

By Sean Murray Thursday 21 May 2020, 8:01 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN SWORDS attended the scene this evening of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

The crash happened at around 3pm today on the Naul Road (R108) in Swords, Co Dublin.

A male motorcyclist (mid-30s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Forensic collision investigators have examined the scene, and the road was closed in both directions.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí in Swords are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make it available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.”

