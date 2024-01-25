Ryanair reveals it's purchased 25 homes for cabin crew staff in Swords housing estate

RYANAIR HAS CONFIRMED it has bulk-bought 25 homes in north Dublin for its staff.

The airline told The Journal that it has snapped up the houses in Boroimhe in Swords so it can provide “high-quality but affordable rentals” close to Dublin Airport for newly hired cabin crew.

Mystery had surrounded the future of the homes, as locals last week told The Journal that they feared the homes were set to be bought in bulk by an investment firm.

In a statement released this afternoon, Ryanair said it had purchased the homes from builder MKN Property.

It said that the absence of affordable rental accommodation has been a “major impediment” to the recruitment of new staff for its Dublin Airport operations.

“Ryanair confirms that it has purchased 25 new built units in Fosterstown Swords in order to ensure that it can provide high-quality but affordable rentals close to Dublin Airport for new cabin crew who are joining Ryanair based in Dublin, to help us maintain Ryanair’s flight schedules for up to 33 Dublin aircraft,” a statement from the company said.

“In recent years the absence of affordable rental accommodation has been a major impediment to recruiting and training new Irish and European cabin crew members to Ryanair’s inflight team.

“This accommodation, which is located one bus stop from Dublin Airport, will be rented at affordable rates to Ryanair cabin crew during their first year of employment.”

Local Labour Party councillor James Humphreys said there remain concerns that the homes will not help ease housing pressures.

“It’s unfortunate that the housing crisis has got to this state that Ryanair needs to purchase units like this to accommodate staff that are coming over for training.

“Unfortunately this may not relieve any pressure in Swords for the many people that are looking to live and work in Swords,” he said.

Alongside the 25 homes bought by Ryanair, the three remaining homes in the estate will be used by Fingal County Council.