Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Swords
Gardaí arrived at the scene on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm.
A TEENAGER IS in critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Swords in north Dublin.

Gardaí arrived at the scene on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm.

They said a male aged in his late teens has been taken to Beaumont Hospital and his condition is described as critical.

The scene is currently preserved.

Emer Moreau
