Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Swords

A TEENAGER IS in critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Swords in north Dublin.
Gardaí arrived at the scene on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm.
They said a male aged in his late teens has been taken to Beaumont Hospital and his condition is described as critical.
The scene is currently preserved.
