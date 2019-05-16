North Dublin shopping centre evacuated following 'incident' near Garda station

THE PAVILIONS SHOPPING centre in Dublin has been evacuated following an incident in Swords this evening.

The shopping centre was evacuated at around 5pm, following reports of an incident near Swords garda station, which is located next to the shopping centre.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that Main Street is currently closed in both directions, and that traffic is heavy around the town this evening as a result.

The Swords Express bus service also reported being unable to serve the bus stop in the shopping centre, as well as nearby Forrest Road, and warned passengers that some services may be affected.

A garda spokeswoman told TheJournal.ie that there were no reports of any incidents in the area.