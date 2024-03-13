Catherine Martin attends SXSW festival, says efforts ongoing to find other gigs for Irish acts

MEDIA MINISTER CATHERINE Martin today took part in a panel discussion at the South By Southwest (SXSW) festival in Texas, after all 10 Irish acts set to appear at the event pulled out over its US army sponsorship.

In total, more than 80 artists and multiple panellists have cancelled their involvement in the festival, according to the Texas Tribune.

Some of the biggest stars in the world have still attended and spoke at event at the festival, however, including Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney.

Many acts have done so in protest against the US military’s support of Israel, in light of the latter country’s ongoing military campaign in besieged Gaza, which has resulted in over 30,000 Palestinians’ deaths, according to reports.

Today Minister Martin took part in a panel discussion at the festival to discuss the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme in Ireland, which she introduced in 2022.

In her opening remarks, Martin said that she has the “utmost respect” for the Irish artists who pulled out of the festival.

“Freedom of expression for artists is an essential part of a properly functioning democracy,” she said.

Martin said that she has not, and will not, attend any live music programming at the festival.

She said that she has asked the Government agency that supports Irish artists, Culture Ireland, to explore options for alternative “showcasing opportunities” for Irish artists who were due to travel to Texas for the festival.

Martin also reiterated her “revulsion” over the “devastation that has been unleashed on Gaza”.

“As a representative of the Irish government, there is a special opportunity afforded to me to speak directly with you in the US, the country and the people with strong ties to the Israeli nation.

“The appalling Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October last year was stark in its depravity and we immediately condemned it outright. I do feel compelled to address the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” Martin further said.

Martin said that she is “taking a stand” for the concerns of the Irish people, by advocating for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

The scheme Martin was there to discuss has seen 2,000 artists in Ireland given a basic income of €325 per week for three years to evaluate the impact of the programme on artists and creative practice.

The SXSW festival in Texas has defended its sponsorship by the US army in the wake of music acts pulling out in protest.

The festival has responded, saying that it “fully respects the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech”.

The festival organisers said that the defense industry has “historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today”.

“The defense industry has historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today. These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it’s better to understand how their approach will impact our lives,” the organisers said.

“The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world,” they further said.