Texas Governor tells Irish acts who have pulled out of SXSW: 'Bye. Don't come back'

TEXAS GOVERNOR Greg Abbot has told the Irish acts who have pulled out of the South By Southwest (SXSW) festival in the state not to come back.
The SXSW festival in Texas has defended its sponsorship by the US army in the wake of music acts pulling out in protest.
All 10 acts from the island of Ireland have now pulled out of the arts festival in Austin, Texas due to the US army being a “super sponsor” of the event.
In total, more than 80 artists and multiple panellists have cancelled their involvement in the festival, according to the Texas Tribune.
The festival has responded, saying that it “fully respects the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech”.
It addressed a post by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who said of the bands: “Bye. Don’t come back… We are proud of the US military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”
The festival said it did not agree with him and that it is an organisation that welcomes diverse viewpoints.
“Across the globe, we are witnessing unspeakable tragedies, the rise of repressive regimes, and the increasing spread of violent conflict. It’s more crucial than ever that we come together to solve these greater humanitarian issues,” the festival wrote on social media.
“The defense industry has historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today. These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it’s better to understand how their approach will impact our lives,” it said.
“The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world. In regard to Collins Aerospace, they participated this year as a sponsor of two SXSW Pitch categories, giving entrepreneurs visibility and funding for potentially game-changing work.
“We have and will continue to support human rights for all. The situation in the Middle East is tragic, and it illuminates the heightened importance of standing together against injustice.”
Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin, who is in the US as part of ministerial trips abroad for St Patrick’s Day, is due to attend the festival.
She said yesterday that she respects artists’ decision to pull out but that she will still be in attendance to “promote Ireland’s creative industries”.
The DFA and a host of other Irish organisations make up the ‘Ireland House’ exhibit at the popular festival in Austin, Texas.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was asked about artists boycotting the event while he was in Washington D.C., responding that it is not the policy of the Irish government to boycott events.
Kneecap, one of the Irish acts that pulled out, said the decision was an effort to “highlight the unacceptable deep link the festival has to weapons companies and the US military, who at this very moment are enabling a genocide and famine against a trapped population”.
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, one of the rap trio’s members, Mo Chara, said they made the decision to pull out of the event “because it’s good to be on the right side of history”.
Responding to Minister Martin’s decision to attend the festival, Mo Chara said: “We’re not here to speak on behalf of other people or say who should and shouldn’t go. We were only making the decision based on us.
“I know the Minister was saying she was going to support Irish acts, I think she’ll be standing at the Irish stage on her own seeing as there are no acts playing anymore, but if she’s using her platform to speak out against it then all the power to her.”
Mo Chara said Martin has not contacted Kneecap regarding their decision to pull out of the festival.
English singer Rachel Chinouriri is one of the latest acts to pull out, saying she was “horrified to see things such as ‘army inspired yoga’ and ‘army functional fitness’ as some activities you can take part in at SXSW”.
With reporting by Hayley Halpin
