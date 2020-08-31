This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Australian police seek four Irish nationals after man's ear partially severed in stabbing

A man and woman have already been charged in connection with this incident.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 31 Aug 2020, 2:45 PM
30 minutes ago 6,653 Views No Comments
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE stabbing of a man in a Sydney suburb over the weekend have released images of four men, believed to be Irish, who they say could assist them with the investigation.

Emergency services were called to the unit on Young Street in Randwick about 8.40pm local time on Saturday after reports of an altercation.

Police found a 30-year-old man who had suffered stab wounds to his head and body, with his ear partially severed.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he had surgery. Police said he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second man, aged 23, was found nearby in Botany Street with an arm injury and was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment.

New South Wales Police said the two men – who are known to each other – were involved in a physical altercation following an argument, before the older man was allegedly stabbed.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Maroubra Police Station, along with the younger man after he was discharged from hospital. The man and woman have been charged and remain before the courts.

Following inquiries, police obtained images of four men who they believe might be able to assist with the investigation. Detectives believe all four men are Irish nationals.

The first is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 5’7″ tall, slim build with tattoos on his left hand, dark hair and a beard, wearing orange hooded Adidas jumper, grey tracksuit pants and dark grey Nike shoes.

Source: NSW Police

The second man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 5’7″ tall, medium build, dark short hair with a beard wearing a grey North Face t-shirt and black Nike Shorts.

Source: NSW Police

The third is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 5’6″ tall, clean shaven, black stud like earrings, wearing a cream/blue LA baseball cap backwards, dark blue puffer jacket, dark blue tracksuit pants and Nike shoes.

Source: NSW Police

The fourth man is also described as being Caucasian in appearance, short and medium build, wearing grey hooded jumper and grey tracksuit pants and black shoes.

Source: NSW Police

Detectives are asking any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist them to get in contact.

Comments are closed as two people are before the courts in relation to this incident.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

