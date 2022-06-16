#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Thursday 16 June 2022
Advertisement

The State's main banks given green light to set up app to rival Revolut

The app will be called Yippay.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 16 Jun 2022, 5:46 PM
12 minutes ago 1,814 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5792708
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE STATE’S MAIN banks have been given permission to set up a new app to rival Revolut.

The Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) today cleared the way for Synch Payments DAC to launch what it describes as “an industry-wide mobile instant payment service designed to transform and disrupt how payments are made and received in Ireland”.

Synch was established in 2020 by some of Ireland’s leading banks including AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC.

The app will be called Yippay. 

The CCPC’s full investigation identified a number of concerns, the main one being that the founding shareholders represent a large combined share of the Irish banking sector.

The CCPC feared that this joint venture could be a “means of foreclosing potential new competitors from entering the market”.

In response to the CCPC’s competition concerns, the banks proposed to make a number of commitments including that Synch set out eligibility criteria for any banks or other financial institutions that wish to become participants in its mobile payments service.

Speaking today, Inez Cooper, Managing Director, Synch said: “We are delighted that the CCPC process has concluded and that our business and proposition has been cleared to trade.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Over the past two years we’ve all witnessed the rapid growth in the mobile payments market throughout the country. People have become increasingly comfortable paying for goods and services in shops and restaurants with a simple ‘tap’ with their phone.

“The Synch app provides a secure, instant and frictionless experience for consumers while also ensuring a seamless connection directly to their existing banking provider, delivering efficiencies for businesses.”

Instant payment apps such as Revolut and N26 have become commonplace in Ireland over the last three years. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie