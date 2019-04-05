This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Syrian national on garda terror watchlist flees Ireland after carrying out hammer attack

The man is considered an extremist by gardaí and local Muslims.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Apr 2019, 6:00 AM
47 minutes ago 4,800 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4563243
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A SYRIAN NATIONAL barred from a Dublin mosque has fled Ireland after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer. 

The man, who was barred from his mosque for holding extremist views, left Ireland days before he was due to face a charge over a hammer attack in the border area. 

The man came to Ireland in the last three years and was living in Dublin’s south inner city. He had regularly attended religious services at the mosque on the South Circular Road. 

However, he was barred from for possessing what were described as extremist views. As a result of his ban from the mosque, the man has been seen threatening and intimidating worshippers, sources say. 

It is understood he carried out the hammer attack earlier this year. His victim suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau was informed the man had left the jurisdiction three days before he was due to face the assault charge.

Gardaí have since informed their colleagues across Europe that the man has left for Turkey. Officers have asked that they be alerted if the man arrives into mainland Europe or the UK.

Mosque

On one occasion when he was seen intimidating worshippers near the mosque, the man was reported to be armed with a blade. Gardaí were called to the scene but he had left the by the time they arrived. 

Gardaí in Dublin had been ordered to familiarise themselves with this man and his routine as they believe that he could attack worshippers. Gardaí on patrol were told to treat any call from the mosque as urgent.

However, the man is understood to have boarded a flight to Istanbul in recent weeks. Gardaí believe he is attempting to return to Syria.

The man has a significant history of violent incidents and has a lengthy file on the internal garda Pulse system. 

The mosque on the South Circular Road is also in contact with gardaí on a regular basis. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

