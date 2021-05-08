A tale of two lockdowns: how working life changed during the pandemic

As part of The Good Information Project we are posing the question this month ‘What will the working week look like after Covid-19?’.

THE PANDEMIC HAS changed how we work. For many people it has introduced remote working, for others, it has made their job on the frontlines busier and more high risk.

We spoke to two people with very different experiences of the pandemic about how they have adapted.

Gabriel is a delivery rider who wants to see better working conditions for people in his industry. His job has been very challenging during lockdown.

In Galway we met Ruaidhri Prendergast, he is hoping to use this chance to reset his life and find more enjoyable ways of working. Not everyone will be able to do what he does, but his story serves as an example of how people are -re-assessing their work-life balance and taking chances on big changes.

Camera by Bethany Langham (Galway) and Jamie Goldrick (Dublin). Produced by Adamy Daly and edited by Brian Whelan.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.