#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 8 May 2021
Advertisement

A tale of two lockdowns: how working life changed during the pandemic

We spoke to two people with very different experiences of the pandemic. A delivery rider who has had a long winter on the streets of Dublin city centre, and a businessman who has changed his priorities.

By Brian Whelan Saturday 8 May 2021, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,806 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5431185

As part of The Good Information Project we are posing the question this month ‘What will the working week look like after Covid-19?’. 

THE PANDEMIC HAS changed how we work. For many people it has introduced remote working, for others, it has made their job on the frontlines busier and more high risk.

We spoke to two people with very different experiences of the pandemic about how they have adapted.

Gabriel is a delivery rider who wants to see better working conditions for people in his industry. His job has been very challenging during lockdown.

In Galway we met Ruaidhri Prendergast, he is hoping to use this chance to reset his life and find more enjoyable ways of working. Not everyone will be able to do what he does, but his story serves as an example of how people are -re-assessing their work-life balance and taking chances on big changes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Camera by Bethany Langham (Galway) and Jamie Goldrick (Dublin). Produced by Adamy Daly and edited by Brian Whelan.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

About the author:

About the author
Brian Whelan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie