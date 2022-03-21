#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 21 March 2022
Advertisement

Taliban announcement a clear sign girls will be allowed to return to school

The international community has appealed to Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to allow girls to return to school.

By Press Association Monday 21 Mar 2022, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,593 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5717360
Afghan girls attend classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, in March 2021.
Image: Rahmat Gul/AP
Afghan girls attend classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, in March 2021.
Afghan girls attend classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, in March 2021.
Image: Rahmat Gul/AP

SCHOOLS FOR ALL students will open this week, Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Education Ministry has announced in the clearest sign yet that girls will be allowed back in school.

Girls have been denied education beyond Year 7 since the Taliban swept back into power last August.

The international community has appealed to Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to allow girls to return to school.

Earlier this year, the new rulers opened up universities for women, although classes are gender segregated.

They also promised girls would be allowed to return to classes in all year groups following the Afghan new year, which was being celebrated yesterday.

The statement said classes will start tomorrow.

The ministry statement does not refer specifically to girls but it says: “The Education Ministry assures the nation it is committed to the right to education of all its citizens.”

The statement says the ministry is also “working hard to eliminate all kinds of discrimination”, without elaborating.

It urges all Afghans to send their children to schools or madrassas, which are religious educational facilities.

The Taliban rulers have not imposed restrictions on the types of courses that women attending university can take.

But music, which had previously been taught, is no longer available.

While the Taliban have not banned music and musicians have occasionally appeared on local TV, music is frowned upon by the hard-line religion-driven rulers.

When they last ruled, music was banned, girls were denied education and women were not allowed to work and were required to wear the all-encompassing burka.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After sweeping back into power last August following America’s chaotic end to 20 years of war in Afghanistan, a nervous international community watched as the Taliban sent women home from work and closed public universities in all but 10 provinces.

They allowed only boys to attend school beyond Year 8.

The Taliban have not reimposed the burka, though women are required to wear the hijab, which can be any covering including a large shawl provided the head is covered.

The Taliban rulers have also allowed women back to work in the health and education ministries and at Kabul’s international airport, where they are at passport control and customs.

They have also returned to work in the private sector and for non-government aid organisations.

Still, in other ministries women are not back on the job.

The World Food Programme will be stepping up its school meals programme and will offer cash assistance to high school girls to encourage them to stay in school.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie