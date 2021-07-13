#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gentrification: the view from Dublin’s inner city

Hosts of the Talking Bollox Podcast, Calvin O’Brien and Terence Power, say Dublin’s inner-city communities are being left behind.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 5:24 PM
“PEOPLE ARE BEING pushed out to the outskirts of Dublin and even down to the country. And a lot of people have emigrated because they can’t even afford to stay.” 

As house prices soar, communities in Dublin’s city centre feel they are being forced out of areas where they have lived for generations.

Hosts of the Talking Bollox Podcast, Calvin O’Brien and Terence Power, share their frustration at being locked out of the housing market and their much-loved experience of growing up around Dorset Street Flats. 

They say that due to the negative perception of inner-city flats people forget that behind every hall door is a home. 

 

Produced by Adamy Daly and edited by Brian Whelan. Camera by Bethany Langham. 

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

