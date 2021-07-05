Hospitality industry calls on NPHET to attend talks on reopening of indoor dining

TALKS ARE SET to get underway later today between government representatives and the hospitality industry over indoor dining.

Indoor dining and drinking had been set to recommence in pubs and restaurants today. However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week confirmed this would be delayed due to concerned over the Delta variant.

Indoor hospitality is now being delayed until at least 19 July when the government will propose a plan for how the reopening will take place.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that only vaccinated people should be allowed to dine indoors or enjoy any indoor activity for that matter.

RTÉ has reported that members of NPHET will not attend today’s meeting between the hospitality industry and government representatives.

The news that NPHET won’t be in attendance has been met with criticism from the industry.

Restaurant Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummings has said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly “must instruct NPHET to attend”.

“What’s the issue – surely there is an urgency to making swift decisions in the interest of developing a plan. Any stalling tactics is not acceptable,” Cummings tweeted last night.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Cummings said the hospitality industry need NPHET in the talks “from the get go”.

“Unfortunately, they’re not in there and the government now needs to go back to NPHET with whatever plan is developed by hospitality to get the approval of NPHET before we are allowed to reopen indoor hospitality,” he said.

Cummings added that the hospitality industry has been “economically flattened” since March 2020.

“We have no end in sight at the moment, no real date from the government, that cast iron guarantee that we’re reopening in the future,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We need to have an open dialogue with the government. We need all the players in the room, including NPHET, Department of Health and all the other departments relevant to our industry and to start this in a business-like approach and we need to work day and night.”

Yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said antigen testing pay be a part of the solution to reopening indoor hospitality.

“There are six EU countries that allow indoor dining to take place on the basis of vaccine, or they have recovered from Covid, or they have tested negative in an antigen test,” Coveney told RTÉ Radio One’s This Week.

“We are looking at those countries and how they operate that and the success of it,” he said.