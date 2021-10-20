#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 20 October 2021
Further talks today amid uncertainty over rules for reopening in some sectors

Sectoral guidance is still being developed for nightclubs, which are set to open on Friday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 7:35 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THERE WILL BE further talks today amid uncertainty over rules for the reopening of some sectors following yesterday’s announcement that there will be a halt on a full lifting of all remaining restrictions. 

It was confirmed yesterday that nightclubs will be allowed to reopen as planned this Friday, 22 October – but new advice specifically for the sector is being developed, and has yet to be released.

The announcement was made yesterday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin following a Cabinet meeting to discuss the easing of restrictions.

In a government document released yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed that:

  • Specific sectoral guidance will be developed for nightclubs setting out appropriate protective measures.
  • This will involve Covid-19 passes, contact tracing data collection and wearing of facemasks except when eating, drinking and dancing

However, this sectoral guidance is yet to be released. The Taoiseach did confirm to reporters that “what traditionally happens at nightclubs will still happen at nightclubs” – though he didn’t specify exactly what that entailed.

The Department of Tourism yesterday confirm that it is working on guidelines for the sector. 

In relation to live events, the government confirmed:

  • for indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events audience/spectators should be fully seated (standing permitted at your seat)

This would affect any standing-only events booked in by Irish promoters from 22 October. 

Speaking to RTÉ last night, the Taoiseach said: “I will say to the sectors, work with us over the next number of days, I understand the timelines are short, and we will work this out, just like we worked it out for hospitality during the summer.” 

Martin said he accepts that the sectors “need clarity”. 

“Please work with the Department of Tourism and we’ll work it out,” he said. 

The Taoiseach confirmed yesterday that from Friday, Covid-19 Digital Certificates will continue be required for indoor activities, and there is advice that people with Covid-19 symptoms should stay at home.

When asked on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night what the government will do about businesses that are not asking customers for their Covid-19 Digital Certificates, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there will be an increase of enforcement.

“We’ve had 45,000 inspections since last May and we’ve more inspectors and we can step them up, but we do need a level of self enforcement as well,” Varadkar said.

“The message I’d send out to industry here is that we are in a precarious position again, we’re not out the gap, this isn’t over, please help us to enforce this measure because that’s how you will stay open,” he said.

“I’d also say to people, as well, if you’re going into a premises and somebody doesn’t ask you for your vaccine pass, ask them why not.”

