'We've learnt a lot and lived so much': We talked to the crew of Mexican Tall Ship Cuauhtémoc

ONE OF THE tallest ships in the world sailed into Dublin last week as part of its 7 month training voyage across northern America and Europe.

The Mexican Navy’s ARM Cuachtémoc, named after one of the last Mexican kings, hosts a crew of 257, and was greeted by President Michael D Higgins at a ceremony last Thursday.

Known for training generations of cadets, officers and sailors from both Mexico and other countries, for many on board the trip has been their first time visiting other countries.

We visited the ship, which has been docked in Sir John Rogerson’s Quay where it has been open to the public over the last few days, to chat to some of the crew before they set off on their next destination.

Watch the video for our full report.