34-year-old man critical after being found with serious head injuries in west Dublin

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been rushed to hospital after being found with serious head injuries in west Dublin.

The incident happened at the Killinarden Estate in Tallaght shortly after 11pm last night.

It is believed the man was assaulted after socialising in an area nearby.

He was later found by a passer-by who raised the alarm, before he was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is understood to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The scene where the man was discovered is currently being preserved for examination, and an incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.