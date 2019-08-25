This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
34-year-old man critical after being found with serious head injuries in west Dublin

Gardaí believe the man was assaulted and are following a definite line of inquiry.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 10:42 AM
A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been rushed to hospital after being found with serious head injuries in west Dublin.

The incident happened at the Killinarden Estate in Tallaght shortly after 11pm last night.

It is believed the man was assaulted after socialising in an area nearby.

He was later found by a passer-by who raised the alarm, before he was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is understood to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The scene where the man was discovered is currently being preserved for examination, and an incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

