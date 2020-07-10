Tallaght cinema closes permanently due to 'unprecedented impact' of Covid-19

THE IMC CINEMA in Tallaght has closed permanently and entered receivership due to the “unprecedented impact” of Covid-19.

12 employees at the cinema located in The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, Co Dublin were informed of the decision by management on Tuesday.

Irish Multiplex Cinemas (IMC) said in a statement that the impact of the pandemic combined with the “significant rent” and the service charge on the cinema unit have made the business “no longer viable”.

There are 20 IMC cinemas on the island of Ireland and the company said this has impacted no other cinema, adding “it is hoped the other IMC cinemas will reopen shortly”.

The cinema has entered receivership and on 3 July, Neil Hughes of Baker Tilly chartered accountants was appointed as the receiver.

This is a process through which a bank can take charge of an asset that has been borrowed against.

Hughes has been contacted for comment by TheJournal.ie.

The 13-screen cinema complex opened in Tallaght in April 2012– offering seats for more than 2,200 people.

At the time it created 85 total part-time and full-time positions.

The 60,000 square ft complex has stadium-style seating and a VIP lounge area.

The company said its directors wanted to thank staff and management for their “loyalty and support” over the past eight years.

The company directors said they have no further comment at this time.