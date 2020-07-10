This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Tallaght cinema closes permanently due to 'unprecedented impact' of Covid-19

12 employees at the IMC cinema were told they would be losing their jobs last Tuesday.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 10 Jul 2020, 5:11 PM
44 minutes ago 10,302 Views 19 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/peych_p
Image: Shutterstock/peych_p

THE IMC CINEMA in Tallaght has closed permanently and entered receivership due to the “unprecedented impact” of Covid-19.

12 employees at the cinema located in The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, Co Dublin were informed of the decision by management on Tuesday.

Irish Multiplex Cinemas (IMC) said in a statement that the impact of the pandemic combined with the “significant rent” and the service charge on the cinema unit have made the business “no longer viable”. 

There are 20 IMC cinemas on the island of Ireland and the company said this has impacted no other cinema, adding “it is hoped the other IMC cinemas will reopen shortly”.  

The cinema has entered receivership and on 3 July, Neil Hughes of Baker Tilly chartered accountants was appointed as the receiver. 

This is a process through which a bank can take charge of an asset that has been borrowed against.

Hughes has been contacted for comment by TheJournal.ie.  

The 13-screen cinema complex opened in Tallaght in April 2012– offering seats for more than 2,200 people.

At the time it created 85 total part-time and full-time positions. 

The 60,000 square ft complex has stadium-style seating and a VIP lounge area.

The company said its directors wanted to thank staff and management for their “loyalty and support” over the past eight years.

The company directors said they have no further comment at this time.  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

