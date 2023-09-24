Man, early 20s, dies in collision involving a motorcyle and a pedestrian

A MAN IN his 20s has died in a collision in Tallaght last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian, occurred shortly before 2:45am at a roundabout on Whitestown Way.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man also in his 20s, was taken by Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. His injures are not life threatening.

The road is presently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the vicinity of Whitestown Way at the time, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Contact can be made with Tallaght Garda Station by phoning 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.