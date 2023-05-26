Advertisement

Niall Carson/PA Images
# Tallaght
Tallaght Garda Station evacuated after 'contents of concern' found in bag of arrested male
The station is currently closed to the public.
19 minutes ago

TALLAGHT GARDA STATION has been evacuated this evening after a man was arrested. 

The station is currently closed to the public.

Members of An Garda Síochána on active patrol in the Tallaght area this evening arrested a male.

On arrival back at Tallaght Garda Station an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male has indicated contents of concern.

As a precaution the Garda Station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

Some road closures in the vicinity of the garda station are currently in place.

An Garda Síochána said it has no further information at this time.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
