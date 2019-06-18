Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run collision and attempted car hijacking in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a hit-and-run collision and the attempted hijacking of a car in Tallaght, Dublin.

Shortly before 9pm yesterday evening, a collision involving two cars occured on Cookstown Way. One of the cars involved came to a stop having crashed into a bollard.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot before attempting to hijack a car at knife point a short distance away at Watergate Estate.

Significant damage was caused to the other car involved in the collision.

It is understood the driver of that car, a woman in her 30s, escaped injury.

Local detectives and Armed Support Unit members were alerted to both incidents and during a follow-up operation located a man armed with a knife at the nearby Rosebank Estate.

As gardaí attempted to approach the man he inflicted a number of knife wounds to himself.

Non-lethal force options were used by Armed Support Unit members to apprehend the man safely. Gardaí administered first aid to him before rushing him to Tallaght Hospital where he is continuing to recover.

His injuries are not life threatening.

Any0ne with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.