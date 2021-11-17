#Open journalism No news is bad news

Services resume at Tallaght hospital after power outage forces appointments to be cancelled

All scheduled outpatient appointments were postponed.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 6:36 PM
49 minutes ago
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
ALL SERVICES HAVE resumed at Tallaght University Hospital after an earlier power outage forced the cancellation of all outpatient appointments.

The Dublin healthcare facility was hit with the outage earlier today, leaving certain areas of the hospital running on emergency power.

The issue prompted the cancellation of all scheduled outpatient appointments. Day procedures for both adults and children were impacted, including x-ray appointments and blood tests.

The Emergency Department was among the areas hit by the outage and the hospital appealed to the public to attend their GP if possible.

Dialysis, oncology and haematology appointments were not affected and patients were instructed to attend as scheduled.

The Children’s Emergency Care Unit was not impacted by the power failure.

“We regret that the emergency situation led to the postponement of appointments for today, they will be rescheduled as quickly as possible in the coming weeks,” the hospital said in a statement.

The Hospital added that it will contact patients directly to reschedule appointments.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

