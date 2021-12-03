Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Tallaght

Gardaí are at the scene at Fortunestown Lane

Gardaí are at the scene at Fortunestown Lane

A MAN HAS been rushed to hospital being shot twice in Tallaght in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí say the victim is in a stable condition.

They’re also inspecting a vehicle that was found on fire nearby, which reportedly has a firearm inside.

It has been reported that a person set the vehicle alight before fleeing the area.

Officers are at the scene on Fortunestown Lane, and a Garda spokesperson says the shooting happened at around 12.10pm.

They continued, “one male, details currently unknown, has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.”