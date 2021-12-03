#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 3 December 2021
Advertisement

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Tallaght

Gardaí are at the scene on Fortunestown Lane.

By Tom Douglas Friday 3 Dec 2021, 1:59 PM
13 minutes ago 2,273 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5619558
Gardaí are at the scene at Fortunestown Lane
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Gardaí are at the scene at Fortunestown Lane
Gardaí are at the scene at Fortunestown Lane
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been rushed to hospital being shot twice in Tallaght in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí say the victim is in a stable condition.

They’re also inspecting a vehicle that was found on fire nearby, which reportedly has a firearm inside.

It has been reported that a person set the vehicle alight before fleeing the area.

Officers are at the scene on Fortunestown Lane, and a Garda spokesperson says the shooting happened at around 12.10pm.

They continued, “one male, details currently unknown, has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tom Douglas
@tomdouglas95
tom.douglas95@outlook.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie