Man in his 30s hospitalised following Dublin shooting

A MAN HAS been wounded in a shooting in Dublin this evening.

The man, aged in his 30s, was rushed to hospital following the incident in the Donomore Crescent area of Tallaght after first receiving treatment at the scene.

Gardaí do not believe his injuries are life threatening.

They were alerted shortly after 6.20pm following reports that shots were fired in the area and have commenced an investigation.

The scene is currently preserved so that a technical examination can be carried out.

“A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound and taken by Ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

“His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

No arrests have been made at this time, according to gardaí.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee