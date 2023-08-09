Advertisement

Wednesday 9 August 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Matias Honkamaa/INPHO Derry City players celebrate a goal last week in Finland.
# Europa Conference
Belfast's Windsor Park ruled out for Derry City's European tie as game set for Tallaght Stadium
Derry City are in Kazakhstan for tomorrow’s first leg against FC Tobal Kostanay.
42 minutes ago

TALLAGHT STADIUM HAS been confirmed as the venue for Derry City’s Europa Conference second leg tie next week.

Derry City are in Kazakhstan for tomorrow’s first leg against FC Tobal Kostanay, kick-off 3pm Irish time.

They had looked at playing next week’s game at Winsdor Park in Belfast as their home venue of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium does not meet the requirements to host such a fixture.

But those hopes have been denied as Uefa have ruled that Derry City cannot change the venue when there is one within the territory of their home association.

“The club had explored the option of playing this fixture at Windsor Park however final confirmation has now been provided that the game will take place at Tallaght Stadium,” said a statement on Derry City’s website.

Ticketing details will be released shortly.

