This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Irish society was based on a culture of secrecy for so long... but people have started to say no to that'

Tana French’s latest novel marks a departure from the successful author’s usual crime fiction- turning from the detective to the potential suspect.

By Sean Murray Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 11:00 AM
40 minutes ago 1,794 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4502132
Tana French's 7th book is hitting the shelves in Ireland
Tana French's 7th book is hitting the shelves in Ireland
Tana French's 7th book is hitting the shelves in Ireland

FROM BEING A poor actor in a rented granny flat to being dubbed the “First Lady of Crime”, author Tana French is able to reflect on coming an awful long way as she publishes her latest book. 

Her novels have won acclaim Stateside and in the UK and Ireland, from her bestselling 2007 debut In The Woods right up to her latest efforts and it is expected that her 7th book The Wych Elm will follow on from previous successes.

Prior to writing In The Woods, French was a “seriously broke” actor – “and I mean seriously broke, sometimes it was a choice of milk or bread this week” – but can now look back on six successful novels across a host of different countries, with a TV adaptation starring top Irish talent hitting our screens later in the year.

“I never thought I’d be here right now,” she told TheJournal.ie this week. “I think it took me until the second book was published before it hit me that I’d become an actual author.”

‘Rolling sixes’

The Wych Elm marks a departure for French from her previous novels. It is the first to step outside the fictionalised world of the Dublin Murder Squad and look at the situation from a whole different angle.

Instead of being told from the perspective of a detective investigating a grisly crime, we step into the shoes of Toby, a young twenty-something who works in PR for a theatre company.

He’s a man for whom everything is going along quite well indeed before a burglary at his home leaves him severely injured. Toby goes to recuperate at a family member’s stately house before an even more grisly discovery is made buried beneath the huge Wych Elm tree.

The Wych Elm

“I like seeing things from different perspectives,” French said. “I’ve already looked at the process of an investigation from a detective’s point of view. From someone else’s perspective – a victim, a witness, a potential suspect – it’s got to look very different. For Toby it’s a very terrifying and dislocating thing.”

As the young, affluent man is faced with crises on a scale he hasn’t yet experienced in his life, he soon finds the walls begin to close in around him. 

French said: “He had to be lucky in every way. You rarely get someone who’s rolled sixes on every front, but that’s who Toby is. He’s from an affluent family, he’s white, he’s male, he’s straight, good looking and intelligent.

And he’s mentally and physically healthy… up until the point he isn’t.

Memory

A common thread running through French’s books is often a protagonist whose memory becomes fractured and has a traumatic effect on them – Rob Ryan in In The Woods has a traumatic childhood experience that he cannot quite recall, the characters in The Likeness consciously choose to not discuss their past and Mick Kennedy in Broken Harbour is dealing with his own traumatic experience.

French – who was born in the US, and lived there, Italy and Malawi earlier in her life before settling in Ireland some decades ago – said it could be this moving around that has made her zero in on the importance of a person’s memory in her books. 

“Before WhatsApp and email, you didn’t have any connection once you moved,” she said. “It’s different now, but then there was a huge dislocation. When you leave that world there’s no going back.”

It is this sense of disconnect that permeates the Wych Elm as Toby struggles to remember what role he may or may not have played in a terrible crime.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the link between past and present, and memory and identity,” she said.

How much of it is built from what we remember, and what happens when we lose hold of parts of that? How do you reconstruct yourself? Is it possible to do so? Or are you always going to be working around that crack?

Situating her novels in Ireland provides a pertinent backdrop to explore these ideas, according to French.

And she’s not the only one to use crime fiction to explore these ideas in the past decade or so either, as the demise of the Celtic Tiger coincided with a boom in Irish crime writers gaining notoriety from French to Liz Nugent to Arlene Hunt to Declan Hughes to Alex Barclay.

“I think Irish society has a good climate for crime fiction,” she said. “Irish society has been so based on a culture of secrecy for so long… The minute we’re not under British rule, you’ve got the Catholic Church. It enforces this concept of Ireland.

‘It’s a perfect idyllic Catholic society, and if there’s anything that’s not idyllic, you keep your mouth shut. Whatever you say, say nothing.’ And there are further layers of secrets, really nasty dark ones being kept hidden in the name of this perfect society. 
But in the past few decades, people have started saying ‘no, we’re not going to keep these secrets anymore’. Everything needs to come to light. We need to be honest about our past and present in the clear light of day, and not pretend it didn’t happen and saying ‘what babies, what septic tank’. If a society is beginning to explore its dark places, that’s a perfect climate for crime fiction.

Looking ahead

Over 10 years on from publishing her first book, French is eagerly awaiting the TV adaptation of In The Woods and The Likeness. 

Starring the likes Killian Scott, Sarah Greene, Moe Dunford and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, French said she is excited to see the finished product but said that she had deliberately taken a step back from being involved in the series creation.

“I’ve been so uninvolved,” she said. “It became clear what they wanted was a total reimagination of the books. If I’m involved, everyone would be stressed out. I’ve got faith that it will be really good and you know what? Actors are getting work. I know how bloody hard it is to get work and it’s great to see actors and crew getting work out of something I started.”

With The Wych Elm barely beginning to hit the shelves, French has already begun her next book. Her hopes for the next one?

“I’d quite it like it to be shorter,” she joked. “Most of my books are doorstops. They could be murder weapons themselves. If you dropped Broken Harbour on somebody, they’re going down.”

Looking back, she’s still dismissive of the idea of her being a famous author, but remains keen on continuing to tell these stories.

“Back before In the Woods, it was just my husband and I in this little granny flat,” she said. “I thought this was my one big roll of the dice.”

And, like Toby in the Wych Elm, Tana French rolled a six. 

The Wych Elm is published by Penguin Viking.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: A shock diagnosis left me a 30-year-old widower - here is how I survived
    99,352  19
    2
    		'A disgusting example': Road Safety Authority sent dozens of complaints over L-driver ad campaign
    54,298  172
    3
    		Irishman found 'safe and well' in Australia after online appeal
    49,253  34
    Fora
    1
    		The casual contracts bill is just around the corner. Here's what employers need to know
    354  0
    2
    		What Jeff Bezos can teach leaders about controlling a crisis like a pro
    100  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    100,820  15
    2
    		Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    39,361  75
    3
    		Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    25,605  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Tristan Thompson, Jameela Jamil, and Dua Lipa's da... it's our celeb winners and loser of the week
    3,996  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    3,034  1
    3
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this semi-permanent brow product and have mixed feelings
    2,803  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    DUBLIN
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    Poll: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn't agreed?
    Poll: Should it be mandatory to register all drones?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie