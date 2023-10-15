Tánaiste calls on Hamas to release hostages, orders Israel to follow international law

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has called on militant group Hamas to immediately release hostages taken amid its war with Israel.

Palestinians are bracing themselves for an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza, where more than a million people have been trapped for days without basic supplies.

In a statement, the Tánaiste said he is “deeply concerned” about the recent developments in the Israel-Hamas war, describing Hamas’ surprise ambush last week as a “brutal terrorist attack”.

“The death toll from the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel last Saturday has now reached over 1,300 and the Israeli authorities have confirmed that at least 126 hostages have been taken to Gaza, the majority civilians,” he said.

“They must be released immediately, without preconditions.”

He added that Israeli forces have killed more than 2,200 people, including at least 700 children, in a series of airstrikes on Gaza.

All water, fuel, electricity and most humanitarian aid has been cut off from people in Gaza, in retaliatory tactics by Israel.

Martin called on Israel to follow international law, as the United Nations has ordered, because “even wars have rules”.

“International humanitarian law exists for a reason. Its overarching aim is to protect civilians; all civilians, everywhere,” the statement continued.

“The rules are clear and they apply to all parties to all conflicts everywhere; state actor and non-state actors alike.”

‘Catastrophic situation’

Israel has ordered the entire population of northern Gaza – more than one million people – to move to the south, as it has imminent plans to attack. However, many Gazans are unable to leave the enclave as it is blockaded by both Israel and Egypt.

The order was described as “impossible” by the UN in the current conditions created by Israel. Martin echoed the UN’s sentiments, adding that it is “deeply dangerous” and will lead to a “catastrophic situation”.

“We are in contact with the UN and other partners on an ongoing basis on work to create humanitarian corridors from Egypt, to get vital supplies to civilians in urgent need in Gaza,” he said.

“There is no doubt about the brutal criminality of Hamas and their utter disregard for human life, including the lives of their fellow Palestinians. But we absolutely must distinguish between Hamas and Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

Martin added that Israel has a right to defend itself from attackers, but it must do so “within the parameters of international humanitarian law”.