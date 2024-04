TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN is to discuss ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan today in Luxembourg during a meeting of foreign ministers from EU member states.

The council of foreign affairs ministers will also be virtually joined by the Ukrainian ministries for defence and foreign affairs as they consider what measures are needed so that the EU can step up its efforts in assisting the war-torn country.

The ministers are meeting just two days after the US house of representatives approved a long-awaited, and much-needed, $60 billion (€56 billion) military aid package over the weekend.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been intensifying in recent weeks as Russia has increased its bombardment and attacks on civilian infrastructure and claimed yesterday that it had gained territory in the east of the country.

Ahead of the meeting, Martin denounced the continued Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, particularly on energy facilities, as “deplorable”. The ministers will discuss measures towards supporting Ukraine to better defend its airspace.

Elsewhere, the Tánaiste is expected to reaffirm Ireland’s position on the conflict in Gaza, and the immediate need for a ceasefire in the region, as Israel continues its counter-attack against Hamas since the 7 October attacks.

He will also call for EU member states to support any new UN resolutions which recognises the state of Palestine, after a vote on recognising the state failed to pass through the UN Security Council last week.

It will also be the first time that the ministers have met since the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran. Martin is expected to outline the need for all parties to show “maximum restraint”, to avoid further outbreaks of conflict.

Ministers are also to consider measures the EU can take to establish a ceasefire in Sudan after the civil war in the country is well into its second year. There is particular concern among the council of the EU over possible humanitarian crises in the country as a result of the war.

The Tánaiste is due to depart Luxembourg later today for Cairo, to meet with his Egyptian counterpart for a discussion on the conflicts in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza.