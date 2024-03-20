Tánaiste 'surprised' by Varadkar's resignation, says coalition Govt should go full-term

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he was “surprised” when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told him last night that he intended to step down.

He denied that the coalition government is now in unstable territory, stating that the government should go the full-term until next year.

Speaking to the media outside Government Buildings today after Varadkar had made his speech, Martin said the public want politicians to focus on the “day-to-day issues”.

“I remain committed to the continuation of government to the fulfillment of our mandate mandate and to the implementation of the programme for government. There are still very serious issues to be dealt with housing, education, health, climate, energy,” he said.

“We’re going to continue to focus on getting that work done,” he said.

He said: “To be honest, I’m surprised obviously when I heard what he was going to do, but I want to take the opportunity to thank him sincerely.”

And I want to take this opportunity again to wish Leo the very best in his personal life and in his career into the future

“We got on very well. We had a strong personal relationship, the three leaders had, which I think was important in terms of the continuity and stability of the Government.“And I want to take this opportunity again to wish Leo the very best in his personal life and in his career into the future.

“Could I further say from my perspective, this is a coalition of three parties, not personalities.”

General election

Martin said it has been his view that the government should go on until March 2025, stating that it creates stability and avoids short-term decision-making.

Explaining how he was told of the news, the Tánaiste said Varadkar told himself and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan last night, after the usual leaders meeting.

“He briefed us in terms of his plans and he told us what he was intending to do today. I was surprised, very surprised. I didn’t expect it. At all,” he said, stating that over the years he has had a “pretty good relationship with Leo Varadkar”.

Martin said it was not something he had anticipated, but said he wished Varadkar the very best, adding it is “not an easy decision for him to take”.

When pushed further on how the coalition will work under a new Taoiseach, the Tánaiste said the Constitution is very clear in terms of a Dáil operating on a majority.

Asked if a general election should be called early, Martin insisted the Government has a clear mandate.

He added: “We have a clear programme for government.

“The government has done well in terms of the objectives of the forum for government in terms of the management of the economy, in terms of very significant progress in education, and in health, and in terms of navigating Covid-19, the war on Ukraine, and many, many challenges that have come our way.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Leo Varadkar for his work as Taoiseach.”

He described Varadkar as an energetic and committed leader of the country who was always supportive of his government colleagues.

“It’s worth noting that the agreement at the start of this Government was between the three coalition parties, not the three leaders.

“That agreement stands, particularly in light of the important work that this Government has to do.”

“The Green Party looks forward to the conclusion of the Fine Gael leadership contest and the election of a new Taoiseach by Dail Eireann.

“In the interim, the important work of Government continues and the three coalition parties will continue to fulfil our mandate, just as we have done over the last three and a half years.

“I would like to offer my good wishes to Leo as he prepares to depart the Taoiseach’s office.

“He has served the country well and can be proud of the contribution he has made to Irish political life.”

Ryan also said the referendum result was not a factor in Varadkar’s decision-making.