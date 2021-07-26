#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach makes appeal to young people: Get vaccinated and help defeat Covid-19

Currently everyone over the age of 18 can register for a vaccine.

By Press Association Monday 26 Jul 2021, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 5,742 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5506375
Image: PA
Image: PA

TAOISEACH MICHÉAL MARTIN has made a direct appeal to young people to get vaccinated as the number of cases linked to the Delta variant soars.

Currently everyone over the age of 18 can register for a vaccine.

The Government hopes the majority of young adults will be fully vaccinated before the start of the new academic year.

Martin said the HSE will shortly open its portal for secondary school students and those aged 16 to 18.

As further restrictions were lifted today and cases are continuing to rise, the Government is under pressure to have as many teenagers vaccinated before pupils return to the classroom.

“I would appeal to the age cohorts who can register on the portal – please take up the opportunity of getting vaccinated,” Martin said.

“We are registering for the 18 to 25-year-olds and shortly we will be opening for 16 to 18-year-olds.

We would appeal to those age cohorts to take the opportunity of getting your vaccine.
That will help us defeat this.

Today saw the reopening of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants.

Martin said it is the Government’s intention not to go back on its reopening plans.

“We have been very agile throughout the pandemic,” he added.

“We’ve had to make different moves at different times. On this occasion, it’s different because we have people vaccinated. That is a powerful weapon.

“This is a new phase of the pandemic and in every phase we have to be agile enough to respond, people have to adhere to guidance and regulations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The ideal scenario is a continued rollout of the vaccination programme, combined with sensible, precautionary behaviour on all our part. That’s where we can defeat this virus.

“It’s been an extraordinary vaccination programme to all concerned, (we are) making very rapid progress.”

Martin said he spoke to the deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn about the reopening of schools in September.

He said the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are “fully committed” to schools reopening.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie