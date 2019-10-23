This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach backs calls to grant Brexit extension until January 2020

European Council president Donald Tusk recommended an extension yesterday.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 9:23 PM
20 minutes ago 979 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4864728
Varadkar and Tusk at Government Buildings.
Image: Leah Farrell
Varadkar and Tusk at Government Buildings.
Varadkar and Tusk at Government Buildings.
Image: Leah Farrell

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has backed a call by European Council president Donald Tusk to grant an extension to the Brexit deadline of 31 October. 

British PM Boris Johnson attempted to have his Brexit deal rushed through parliament in a bid leave the EU before the end of the month, but it was shot down by the House of Commons. 

The alternative was to seek an extension to give MPs more time to ratify the agreement, and the date now being suggested is 31 January 2020.

Yesterday, Tusk recommended that the EU permit an extension to allow the passage of the bill in Westminster. 

In a statement, it was confirmed that Varadkar spoke with Tusk this morning regarding the UK’s request for an extension. 

“The Taoiseach confirmed his support for President Tusk’s proposal to grant the request for an extension which was sought by the UK.

“They noted that it would still be possible for the UK to leave before 31 January 2020 if the Withdrawal Agreement has been ratified in advance of that date.”

It added the issue would likely be discussed at an EU committee meeting in Brussels tonight. 

Johnson said last night that he would press pause on the WAB and that the EU would make a call on how to proceed. 

House Speaker John Bercow has said that the technical term used for the current status of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill is that it is in “limbo”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie