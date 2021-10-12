Taoiseach denies that today's Budget is trying to woo young people away from Sinn Féin

Taoiseach sits down with The Journal post Budget to explain the reasoning behind some of the decisions taken today.

Taoiseach sits down with The Journal post Budget to explain the reasoning behind some of the decisions taken today.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has denied that today’s Budget is a bid to stem the tide of young voters heading over to Sinn Féin.

A number of measures targeted young people in the Budget today. These include:

19-24 year olds set to get half price public transport

Women aged 17-25 to get free contraception

PSRI changes making it easier for younger people to access to some benefits

SUSI grant increases

Minimum wage increase

The recent Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll shows that support for Sinn Féin remains strongest among younger voters, though it must be noted that the party has made gains among older voters also.

The poll shows that in the 18-24 age group, 44% support Sinn Féín. In the 25-34 age group, 33% support Mary Lou McDonald’s party, while 31% of 35-49 year olds support the party.

Fianna Fáil support remains with older voters, with 32% of over 65s supporting Martin’s party.

A recent review of Fianna Fáil’s general election performance also noted that the party had an issue with appealing to young people due to the party’s stance on a number of issues in the past, such as the Eighth Amendment.

Woo young voters

When asked this evening if this Budget is a bid to woo young people to Fianna Fáil, and away from Sinn Féin, the Taoiseach said: “Are you joking … no is the answer.”

He said the sense he had coming out of the pandemic is that young people “took lot of hits” over the last two years, with college life disrupted, the Leaving Cert cancelled, and young people’s lives curtailed.

“Young people have had tough time,” he said. However, speaking to The Journal, he said the overall of theme of today’s Budget is tackling the cost of living.

“That is the motivation,” he said.

While there may be some supports for young people in the Budget, there is very little for renters, something that was pointed out relentlessly by the Opposition today.

When this point was put to the Taoiseach this evening, he said:

“Well I don’t agree with you actually, there is tax relief for workers, and young people who are working. The general tax relief measures will help people under €35,000 incomes, and above €35,000 incomes. A lot of mid twenty year olds will benefit from the tax relief,” he added.

Martin said that linking rent increases to inflation will restrict rent increases. He said the plan had not backfired, stating that inflation is still less than the rate of 4% applied in Rent Pressure Zones.

The housing minister will put a cap on the rent level increase “shortly”, adding that the government has been advised that the rise in inflation is only “temporary”.

Overheating the economy

When pointed out the to the Taoiseach that the income tax change is only €2 per week for 35k earners, the Taoiseach said:

“You have to look at it cumulatively. You don’t want to over heat the economy. Let’s look at the context of the background here, we’re coming out of a once in a century pandemic.

“I’m in marvel at the degree to which people have quickly dismissed the pandemic and its impact. I think we’re making a faster economic recovery than we thought.

“We don’t want to over heat the economy. There’s a bit of inflation about the place in Europe and the world and that can happen here.

“One of our concerns with Housing for All and construction generally in the NDP is there is a lot of investment going on there and costs are going up.

“So we can’t over heat the economy and that’s why the tax package is limited but it’s an improvement and at least it’s better than not doing any taxation and not widening the bands for certain workers.

“It’s an improvement but it’s limited because if we do anymore we run the risk of over heating the economy in the short term which we do not want to do.

“At the end of the day, your purchasing power, there’s no point in chasing after the inflation.”

Martin also hit back against claims that the €5 social welfare and pension increase is “crumbs”.

“I don’t agree with that. I think coming out of the pandemic it will protect people against cost of living increases.

“Some people will do better in terms of living alone allowance and fuel allowance in particular. If you add all of it together over the next while it will help people.

“Again, it’s over €1 billion overall in expenditure increases. We had to look after education. We had to look after childcare. We had to look after health. These are all substantial areas that have improved.

“The EWSS alone trying to protect jobs into April – that’s over €1 point odd billion. If we didn’t have to do that you could do more on tax and you could do more on other areas.

“It’s a big package over all but again there is a strong emphasise on improving services which then reduces your capacity to do things on tax. You can’t do it all.

“If you want to improve the health service, if you want to improve education services, if you want to improve childcare then choices have to be made.”

“If you add it all up it does help,” said the Taoiseach.

Martin also denied that the government was robbing Peter to pay Paul by giving a €5 increase in social welfare and the State pension but hitting people with a €7.50 carbon tax.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The older generations have an obligation to make sure we leave this planet in a better way for young children and young people because we’ve seen already this summer the degree to which climate change is killing the planet, destroying people’s lives and we have to take action and every country does.”

On the issue of childcare, the Taoiseach said the governments to drive costs down for parents, but he says it will take time.

“We want to freeze it this year but then see what we can do in future years in terms of reducing costs.

“The priority is to try and get a freeze on costs and also because if you don’t have people working in the childcare service, you’ll have a shortage.

“We need to improve and make sure that the capacity of the childcare system is there for the longer term.

“We need to get better pay for workers in the childcare sector and we’re not going to let it carry on any longer,” he said.

Speaking about the roll out of reduced fares for younger people, the Taoiseach said he acknowledged that the people will not take public transport if it is too costly.

He said the government wants to reduce fares for other cohorts, but said “free transport” is a long way off for people in Ireland.