Taoiseach praises Cavan priest's 'considerable courage' for hitting out at Kevin Lunney abduction

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has backed a Co Cavan priest’s moral leadership in condemning a vicious assault on businessman Kevin Lunney in the border region.

The Taoiseach offered his support to Fr Oliver O’Reilly from Ballyconnell parish.

Fr O’Reilly previously described a “long reign of terror” hanging over the Cavan-Fermanagh area and urged those involved to end the violence.

The Taoiseach said: “In his homily following the vicious assault on Kevin Lunney, Fr O’Reilly spoke from the heart and the head, and offered leadership to a distressed community.

“He offered moral guidance to his community, he condemned the savagery of the kidnapping and the ongoing campaign of intimidation, and called on everyone to co-operate with the authorities.

“I believe that Fr O’Reilly showed considerable courage in giving this homily and I commend him for doing so.”

It was reported over the weekend that one of Fr O’Reilly’s parishioners, the businessman Sean Quinn, has written to the Vatican to complain.

The Quinn family have consistently condemned and distanced themselves from those attacking the new owners.

Lunney, 50, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was abducted near his Co Fermanagh home and tortured in September.