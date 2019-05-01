This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Where's the beef ya vegan?' Taoiseach met with protests from farmers in Cork city

A prize bull and farming machinery were brought to the protest outside Cork City Hall.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 1 May 2019, 11:28 AM
42 minutes ago 4,057 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4614331

Leo Varadkar Source: Irish Farmers Association/Twitter

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and other ministers were met with protests from farmers and others before holding a Cabinet meeting in Cork city this morning.

A prize bull and farming machinery was brought outside Cork City Hall, where the Cabinet was due to meet.

In this video captured by RTÉ reporter Paul Cunningham, a protester can be heard asking the Taoiseach: “Where’s the beef ya vegan ya?”

Cabinet meetings are usually held in Dublin, but in recent years decisions have been made to hold them elsewhere around the country to tackle accusations that the government is too focused on the capital.

Ahead of the meeting today, farmers gathered bearing signs demanding the support for beef producers that was promised by the government.

Due to the political and trade uncertainty over Brexit, the value of sterling has fluctuated massively, leading beef farmers in Ireland to suffer financial losses in recent months.

Of the 90% of Irish beef that’s exported each year, 50% of that goes to the UK.

At the Irish Farmers’ Association AGM in January, its president Joe Healy said that “beef farmers are ‘losing their shirts’. Farmers need €20 per head for every 5c kilo in reduction”.

He also said that a bad Brexit would be “armageddon, particularly for the beef sector”. 

Signs carried by protesters carried slogans like “€100 million Brexit losses breaking beef farmers”, and “Minister Creed’s ‘Wait and See’ NOT an Option”.

In a statement, Joe Healy said that politicians have been “promising big” on Brexit losses, but it was now time to deliver.

Farmers are angry with the inaction from the government and the EU Commission. Farmers have already taken a huge hit from Brexit related losses. They need help now.

