Taoiseach acknowledges 'severe impact' of Brexit deal during talks with fishing representatives

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN held talks with representatives of fishing organisations about the ramifications of the post-Brexit trade deal on the industry in Ireland.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the “severe impact” that the outcome of the Brexit negotiations would have on the industry and the disappointment expressed by the representative bodies during the discussions this afternoon.

The discussions were also attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The talks took place ahead of a Cabinet meeting today where supports for fishing will be discussed.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said the Government was fully committed to engaging with the representative bodies and working with and for the sector and coastal communities in the coming period.

“The Government will have an initial discussion of the matter at its meeting today. The Taoiseach confirmed that all possible avenues to support the sector would be examined, and a comprehensive plan would be developed in consultation with the representative bodies,” the spokesperson said.

Industry groups reacted angrily to the terms of the trade agreement after they were announced last week.

The deal sees the EU hand back to the UK 25% of the value of fish stocks caught by European boats in British waters, having originally proposed to hand back between just 15% and 18%.

Earlier today, the 27 European Union member states gave the green light for the post-Brexit trade deal to come into effect on 1 January.

The UK parliament is expected to ratify the deal when it meets on Wednesday to vote on the agreement.