This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 25 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach among dozens taking the dive at the Forty Foot for a festive swim today

There was a steady stream of people throughout the morning and early afternoon taking part in the swim.

By Press Association Wednesday 25 Dec 2019, 1:35 PM
1 hour ago 15,057 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947255

christmas-day-swim-dublin Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett (furthest right) take part in the annual Christmas Day swim Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE TAOISEACH WAS among scores of brave swimmers who enjoyed a bracing start to Christmas Day with a dip in the sea.

Leo Varadkar, accompanied by his partner Matthew Barrett, was smiling as he emerged from the sea at the Forty Foot diving spot at Sandycove in Dublin.

christmas-day-swim-dublin Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

He said it was a nice way to start the day, adding that he planned to visit some of the public sector staff working on Christmas Day in hospitals and fire stations later in the day.

christmas-day-swim-dublin Varadkar after emerging from the Forty Foot earlier Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

While Varadkar said it was his third time enjoying a seasonal dip, others taking to the sea in both Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic were more frequent regulars.

christmas-day-swim-dublin Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

There was a steady stream of people at the Forty Foot throughout the morning, as well as in dozens of other annual festive swims around the country.

LR TRAMORE XMAS DAY SWIM 758A3513 Hundreds took to the seas in Tramore, Co Waterford this morning. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Across the border in Donaghadee, Co Down, a group who swim every day of the year, assembled on the slipway at 10.30am.

christmas-day-swim-dublin Yet more jumping from the Forty Foot Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

With the water temperature measuring a fresh 8.5C, there were shrieks and chuckles as dozens entered the water.

Martin Strain, from the Donaghadee Chunky Dunkers, said the seasonal swim was one of 12 sponsored dips raising money for charity.

“We go in every day, 365 days of the year, unless it’s not safe,” he said.

“There’s a buzz about this time of year, this is part of our 12 swims of Christmas, so we build up to this and then it goes right to New Year’s Day, which is the final of our 12 sponsored swims for charity.”

christmas-day-swim-donaghadee Members of the Donaghadee Chunky Dunkers take part in a Christmas morning swim in the Co Down town Source: Rebecca Black/PA Images

Strain said he has found daily sea swims to be beneficial for both his physical and mental health.

“It’s such an empowering thing, such a liberating thing, it’s life-affirming. It really has changed a lot of people’s lives through their mental health,” he said.

“Personally, I struggled with really bad mental health issues for a very long time and, whilst this hasn’t been a panacea, it has certainly helped my mental health.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie