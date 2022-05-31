#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 31 May 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach warns of ‘rocky’ times ahead after EU bans most Russian oil and gas

Micheál Martin said it will be “challenging” for consumers as the EU weans itself off Russian fossil fuels.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 31 May 2022, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 7,998 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5778954
Taoiseach Micheál Martin arriving in Brussels today.
Image: Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Taoiseach Micheál Martin arriving in Brussels today.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin arriving in Brussels today.
Image: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

THE TAOISEACH HAS warned of “rocky” times ahead for consumers due to higher fuel prices after the EU slapped fresh sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

Micheál Martin said Europe is entering a “different era” of fossil fuel pricing due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Martin said the government will do everything it can to “alleviate the pressures” on Irish consumers.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states yesterday agreed to an embargo on most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end as part of the sixth round of EU sanctions.

The compromise move covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

Speaking in Brussels today, Martin said he is very pleased that the decision was taken by EU leaders, describing it as a “watershed moment” for EU consumption of fossil fuels.

“It’s a significant decision in terms of the banning of the importation of Russian oil into the European Union and really accounting for a very significant volume of Russian oil and that will hit Russia,” the Taoiseach said.

Martin said there’s no doubt in his mind that creating an energy and food crisis is part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy to secure victory in Ukraine.

“It is a watershed moment in terms of fossil fuels in general, which will make for fairly rocky territory over the next number of years in terms of pricing around fossil fuels, we cannot get away from that,” Martin said.

“We will do everything we can to alleviate the pressures on consumers. But if you look at the EU power initiative and communication it is very, very clear that if you reduce permanently your dependence on Russian gas and oil, that has implications for the global market over time.

But it will be challenging, there’s no point in saying anything other than that it will be challenging.

Renewable energy

Martin said it is clear from the EU Commission meeting that European nations, including Ireland, need to “double down” on producing renewable energy.

He said Ireland has performed well regarding developing renewable energy infrastructure but it now needs to “speed up the delivery of offshore wind projects.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“That’s the big game changer for Ireland over the next decade, no doubt about that. Because that ultimately, by the mid 2030s, would enable Ireland to become an exporter, as opposed to a chronic importer of fossil fuels,” the Taoiseach concluded.

Wage increases needed now

People Before Profit Mick Barry noted the comments made by the Taoiseach today that people can expect to see higher energy bills. 

“That really underlines the need for decent wages. Th Tánaiste says he will bring proposals to Cabinet in June with what he describes as a roadmap for a living wage. We will we will be making the point that the figure of €12.90 for a living wage was established in advance of the inflation crisis. In advance of a situation where people regularly were being asked for €2,500 or more for a month’s rent,” he said.

Barry said that €15 an hour is the figure that should be the minimum wage given the current cost of living crisis.

“We’ll be raising this in the Dail this week and we’ll also be saying clearly to the government, the idea of time lag or a time delay in this is not acceptable to us.

“Landlords won’t accept time delays in paying the rent, the supermarkets won’t accept the time delay in paying the grocery bills. Workers need wage increases, we need a living wage, and we need it now,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie