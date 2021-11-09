#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach won't confirm whether government is planning events to lure cuckoo funds to Ireland

It was reported at the weekend that two ministers may attend housing ‘roadshows’.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 5:08 PM
54 minutes ago 6,127 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5596750
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE TAOISEACH HAS refused to confirm whether a government department is planning a number of roadshows to attract more “cuckoo funds” to Ireland.

It was reported at the weekend that two senior ministers may appear at international events in a bid to “reassure” investors over Government legislation to clamp down on bulk-buying of homes.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien could be in line to give presentations for institutional investors in London, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald raised the matter in the Dáil, and asked Micheál Martin to clarify whether he approved of the roadshow.

The Government has faced pressure to bring in measures to prevent the bulk buying of houses by cuckoo funds after many individuals and families were prevented from buying homes in new developments.

“Your support for cuckoo funds pushes ordinary people out of the housing market, as they gobble up family homes in bulk and rent these homes back to families at extortionate rents,” McDonald said.

“Instead of taking real action to clip the wings of these funds, your response was very limp.

“Your stamp duty increase of 10% is easily absorbed by wealthy funds who continue to pay zero tax on the hundreds of millions they make from the outrageous rents that they charge.

“You of course excluded apartments from the stamp duty increase which means it’s still open season for cuckoo funds on more more than half of the homes that are built in this city.

“You literally hung the flag of surrender over Dublin for these investors.

“On Sunday we learn that your ministers Darragh O’Brien and Paschal Donohoe are looking to dust off the red carpet again and roll it out for these funds.

“As house prices continued to soar beyond the reach of ordinary workers, as extortionate rents spin out of control, your minister set out on a mission to attract in more of the very funds that wrecked the housing market and rob people have an affordable roof over their heads.

“Your treatment of cuckoo funds and putting their needs over those of ordinary citizens has literally made an international laughing stock of Ireland.”

McDonald asked who the ministers plan to meet and whether the Taoiseach approved of the arrangement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, Martin did not answer the questions put to him during leaders’ questions.

He instead accused Sinn Féin of mounting a “propaganda spin”.

“(It is) designed to portray government housing policy has being exclusively about one thing and one thing only, which of course is far from the truth,” the Tasoieach added.

“This government is very committed to really enhancing public housing supply and also in terms of affordable housing in a very substantive way for the first time ever.

“In relation to institutional investment and in relation to the private houses, there has to be a private sector dimension to all of this as well.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie