Taoiseach travels to Berlin to visit German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today

The leaders are expected to discuss Irish and German relations, the Ukraine situation, economic recovery, EU/UK relations and climate change.

The leaders are expected to discuss Irish and German relations, the Ukraine situation, economic recovery, EU/UK relations and climate change.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will travel to Berlin today where he will meet with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Chancellor Scholz took up office on 8 December as the head of the new German coalition government.

Today, the Taoiseach will attend the Federal Chancellery in the German capital for a working lunch, following military honours on arrival and a private meeting between the two leaders.

The Chancellor and the Taoiseach are due to hold a joint press conference at the chancellery following the lunch, where the leaders are expected to discuss Irish and German relations, the situation in Ukraine and other EU Council issues such as economic recovery, EU/UK relations and climate goals.

Later in the day, the Taoiseach will visit Berlin’s Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe for a wreath-laying ceremony and a tour of the museum.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the visit, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

Germany has long been one of Ireland’s closest friends, and one of our biggest trading partners in the EU.

I very much look forward to the opportunity to discuss with Chancellor Scholz the close ties between our two nations, and the major opportunities and challenges facing Europe at the moment such as the situation in Ukraine, the economy, and the drive to reach our shared climate action goals.

Covid-19

Due to the Taoiseach being in Germany today, he will be unable to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting in Ireland, where ministers are due to sign off on the proposals to end mandatory mask-wearing.

The Taoiseach confirmed last Friday that the Government would be accepting the guidance from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that will bring an end to mandatory mask-wearing.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has recommended an end to the mandatory wearing of masks, but they will be advisory in healthcare settings and on public transport.

The changes will come into place on 28 February, the Taoiseach confirmed over the weekend.

E-scooters

While the Taoiseach is in Berlin, a number of other items are due to be discussed by Cabinet today, such as as the Road Traffic and Roads Bill, which is being brought by

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

He is proposing a number of amendments to the Bill, which seeks to legislate for electric scooters and electric bikes.

Currently the proposed Bill makes it an offence to supply the scooters to people under the age of 16 – however, this is now set to be scrapped as it is thought such a measure would be unenforceable.

The minister is also understood to be proposing a number of other amendments to the Bill which deal with cycleways, the power the minister has to set regulations regarding variations in the alcohol breath tests, as well as transparency around NCT data.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is set to bring his consumer protection Bill, which seeks to give more powers to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Commission for Communications Regulation in a bid to challenge anti-competitive practices by business and to protect consumers.

While it had been expected that the Justice Minister Helen McEntee was to bring proposals to Cabinet this week for defamation law reform, it is now expected this won’t not happen until next week.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan will tomorrow brief his ministerial colleagues on a new cross-Government strategy for the protection, conservation, promotion and management of Ireland’s heritage for the next decade and beyond.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Heritage Ireland, which will be launched tomorrow, sets out a roadmap for the future for Irish heritage with a joined up approach at government, stakeholder and community levels.

Political Correspondent reporting from Berlin