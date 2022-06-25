Taoiseach leads tributes to Limerick Fianna Fáil Cllr Jerry O'Dea who died aged 55

THE TAOISEACH HAS led tributes to a Limerick Fianna Fáil Councillor Jerry O’Dea, who died overnight aged 55.

Micheál Martin expressed his condolences to the family of his party colleague.

He described Mr O’Dea as a “proud Limerick man, as well as a proud member of Fianna Fáil”.

Mr Martin added that he had canvassed with Mr O’Dea on many occasions and “saw up close-up his deep commitment to his area, its people and his city”.

Representing Limerick East, Mr O’Dea was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2019.

He also served as Mayor of Limerick Metropolitan District in 2015.