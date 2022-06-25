Taoiseach leads tributes to Limerick Fianna Fáil Cllr Jerry O'Dea who died aged 55

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE TAOISEACH HAS led tributes to a Limerick Fianna Fáil Councillor Jerry O’Dea, who died overnight aged 55.
Micheál Martin expressed his condolences to the family of his party colleague.
He described Mr O’Dea as a “proud Limerick man, as well as a proud member of Fianna Fáil”.
Mr Martin added that he had canvassed with Mr O’Dea on many occasions and “saw up close-up his deep commitment to his area, its people and his city”.
Representing Limerick East, Mr O’Dea was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2019.
He also served as Mayor of Limerick Metropolitan District in 2015.
