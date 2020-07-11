'We're not firing all our bullets at once': Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says July stimulus will be worth around €2.8 billion

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media during a visit to the Civil Defence Dublin Branch on Wolfe Tone Quay

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that the July stimulus would be worth a similar value to the UK’s stimulus package, if you adjust for the population.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Business, Varadkar said that what they wanted to achieve with the July stimulus was “a package of scale that can be deployed at speed”. A further stimulus package will be announced in October, he said.

Varadkar said that the package would be worth a similar amount to the UK when adjusted to Ireland’s population: if you divide the UK’s £30 billion stimulus package by 60 (the number of millions of citizens in the UK) and multiply by five (the millions of citizens in Ireland), you get £2.5 billion, which is around €2.8 billion.

Varadkar stressed however, that it wouldn’t contain the same policies.

He said the UK is going to end their wage subsidy scheme in October, while although Ireland’s is supposed to end on 10 August, “it’s not going to end in August”, Varadkar said.

When asked whether €2-3 billion was enough of a stimulus, Varadkar said that “We’re not going to fire all our bullets at the same time… There will be more bullets in October, and I think that’s the right approach.”

“This year we’re going to borrow €25-30 billion, we are a country that has a very high debt, we don’t want to have a really high deficit, we’re not trying to be the best fiscal boys in the class, we’re looking to be middle of the class.

Trust in the banks

When asked about the ongoing issue of whether interest rates on mortgages would be waived for the three-month period where a mortgage moratorium was in place due to the pandemic, Varadkar said that the banks had argued two things in meetings with the government that meant interest rates would have to be paid.

“Banks said they couldn’t waive interests during that period,” Varadkar said, adding that they argued there was regulatory barrier to waiving interest rates, which has since “been clarified that has not been the case”.

Varadkar checked this with the Central Bank as recently as yesterday, he said.

The second argument they made, he said, was that if they extend time of loan, there would be additional administrative costs on the bank.

“If you accept that there are costs, the costs have to be borne by somebody,” Varadkar said, “is it borne by the banks, is it borne by everyone else? Is it borne by the taxpayer? I don’t think so.”

In April, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty told the Dáil that he had heard from one Permanent TSB customer who had applied for a three-month reprieve and faced being saddled with an extra €7,739 in interest charges.

After saying that he had received assurances that the banks would not be profiteering from these administrative costs, Varadkar was asked did he believe the banks:

“They have form, that’s the truth of this,” he said, referencing the ongoing tracker mortgage scandal. “I don’t fully trust what they say [unless they prove it].”

So Leo Varadkar has given a different version of events on RTE radio of his meeting with banks in May will he now correct Dáil record? Doesn’t he know the default position of AIB is term remains same and needs separate application for extension. Of course the banks are profiting. pic.twitter.com/QxUxbdut6c — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) July 11, 2020 Source: Pearse Doherty /Twitter

Grants to businesses

Varadkar said that where the government has “probably fallen down” in support for society, “is on grants to businesses”.

We set aside €250m in the Restart Grant, and 37,000 have applied, he said.

When asked whether he feels sorry for how Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s tenure in office has begun, Varadkar said “I don’t feel sorry for him, he achieved what he sought to achieve,” adding that he’s looking forward to working with him.