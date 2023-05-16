Varadkar in Iceland for Council of Europe Summit, with Ukraine 'damages register' on the table

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is visiting the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik for a Council of Europe Summit and has lent his support to a “register of damages” for those who have suffered from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia was suspended from the Council of Europe last year and the upcoming Summit will heavily focus on the organisations response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Council of Europe (COE) is the continent’s leading organisation in the field of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

It was established in 1949 in the wake of World War II with the aim of promoting stability and increasing cooperation on the continent.

One of the hoped for outcomes of the Summit, which will be held today and tomorrow, is the establishment of a “register of damages”, so that all those who have suffered harm due to the war in Ukraine can be redressed.

There are currently 46 member states and five observer states, which includes the United States, Japan, the Vatican, Canada, and Mexico.

Every European state except for Belarus, Russia and Kosovo is a member.

Russia was suspended from the COE in March of last year after launching an invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders of all the COE member states have been invited to attend the Summit in the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre, alongside representatives from the observer states.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was recently sentenced to 15 years in jail in Belarus in absentia on charges of high treason, will also be in attendance.

She said she is “grateful” to be invited by Iceland and added: “In this harsh time, Europe must stay united.

On Tuesday, I am heading to beautiful Reykjavik for the Summit of the Council of Europe. Grateful to 🇮🇸 for inviting me. In this harsh time, Europe must stay united. We can't win this fight alone. Our goal is to return Belarus to Europe's family of nations & become a @coe member.

“We can’t win this fight alone. Our goal is to return Belarus to Europe’s family of nations and become a COE member.”

It is only the fourth time that the leaders of the member states will meet for a COE Summit in its 74-year history.

It is also the first Summit to be held since Russia was suspended from the organisation.

Iceland took over the Presidency of the Council of Europe from Ireland last November, and will hand the presidency on to Latvia during the upcoming Summit.

The last Summit was held in 2005 in Warsaw, Poland.

However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a COE spokesperson said “it became clear that cooperation and solidarity within Europe would be under strain”.

As a result, discussions began last May “on whether it was time, in light of the global situation, to convene a Summit of the Council of Europe”.

Iceland, which currently holds the presidency, then announced that it was prepared to take on the task of hosting the Summit in Reykjavik.

A COE spokesperson said the aim of the Summit is for “its conclusions to be genuinely effective for Ukraine and to ensure accountability for the crimes committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine”.

The spokesperson added: “The aim is to set up a register of damages where all those who have suffered damages and harm due to the invasion can have them recorded and subsequently redressed, as well as to seek ways to make those who have committed crimes in Ukraine accountable for their actions.”

“There is also hope that the Summit will issue clear instructions to the member states on how to promote democracy within the council of Europe’s member states.”

The Summit will also “mark the beginning of efforts to address various modern challenges”, such as “environmental issues, artificial intelligence and digital development”.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Varadkar said: “The Council of Europe has stood up for democracy and human rights across our continent since it was founded in the wake of the Second World War.

“It has only met at Summit level on three occasions, which shows the significance of our meeting this week. Europe’s Leaders believe in freedom and democracy, the rule of law and the UN Charter. We stand united against the war in Ukraine and with them in the fight to preserve their independence and democracy

“To ensure that this happens, I will join other Leaders in agreeing to establish a ‘Register of Damage’ to Ukraine, an important step in ensuring Russia is held responsible for the harm it has inflicted on the people of Ukraine.

“I also look forward to co-chairing a roundtable discussion on ‘supporting Ukraine – solidarity and accountability’.”

Around 900 delegates are expected to attend the two-day Summit.